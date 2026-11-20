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More housing is headed to Vandenberg Village. On November 17, Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors approved a 60-unit apartment project and hotel on Constellation Road, near a senior living community, the village library, and a future park.

The project’s principal planner, Laurie Tamura, said the project’s location was unique. “Within a five-mile radius, you basically serve most of the area around the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Allan Hancock College, and a number of other activities happening in the Lompoc Valley,” she said.

Tamura told the supervisors on Tuesday that she was there to represent the development team, including applicant Preyesh Patel, a Lompoc-based real estate developer.

Patel and the project team proposes splitting the 5.6-acre property on Constellation Road into two parcels. One parcel will include an extended-stay hotel operated by a major hotel chain like Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt. On the other parcel, the development team plans to build 60 one- and two-bedroom apartment units, distributed across a trio of three-story buildings. Each project would have its own parking lot.

Although the Constellation Road project is an infill project, meaning it’s a proposed development on a property surrounded by already-developed space, studies conducted as part of the California Environmental Quality Act found that its development will unavoidably remove biological resources from the area. In other words, to build the project, the developers will need to cut down the 32 coast live oaks that grow on the current field and remove rare Burton Mesa chaparral.

When the county’s planning commission approved this project in August 2025, Constellation Road’s developers agreed to replace the trees it cuts down and the chaparral removed at another location.

The Constellation Road project site’s location. | Credit: Courtesy

County staff said that the development team looked at 10 different offsite properties, but the cost of the land made buying property to complete required habitat mitigation efforts offsite too expensive. The project’s representative, Tamura, said that the developers planned to plant 56 coast live oaks on the new site.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose district included Vandenberg Village until the county redrew its districts in 2021, asked about efforts to complete habitat mitigation efforts on land that the project’s developers didn’t have to purchase.

“If there’s an environmental impact, there should be some environmental mitigation, and I don’t see that here,” she said. “It seems to me an important principle to uphold.”

County Planning Commissioner Lisa Plowman said that in the vast majority of cases, the county can find ways to mitigate environmental impacts. When they cannot, the board must decide whether there’s enough public benefit to go forward with the project anyway.

Hartmann said that while she was highly supportive of the project, she thought environmental mitigation was needed. She pointed out that the project is next to a park with non-native pampas grass and that the developers could remove it as a mitigation measure.

Supervisor Bob Nelson brought up another project in the Vandenberg Village area, the Oak Hill project, which, despite undergoing the project approval process for more than a decade, has still not found a site sufficient to fulfill its environmental mitigation requirements. Later in the meeting, he brought up that the mitigation costs could reach $1 million, despite the area being completely cleared in the 1970s.

Environmental studies found that the automobile travel the project is expected to produce (measured in vehicle miles traveled) exceeds the county threshold. County staff said the developers plan to try to reduce how much traffic the project produces by providing residents with a discounted transit pass, bicycle parking, and pedestrian connections to things around it. The area has limited public transportation, although there is a direct bus to the Space Force base.

The project also required an approximately three-foot height limit increase for parts of the hotel and an exemption to the county’s light-level requirements for the property line between the two parking lots.

Several Vandenberg Village residents spoke at Tuesday’s hearing; many public commenters criticized the project’s scale and expressed concern on how it would impact the area during an emergency. Multiple residents said that the project, by standing at three stories, would be taller than nearby one- and two-story developments, including Heritage Ridge Villas, a senior living community to the north.

Two community members who spoke on Tuesday supported the project. It also received letters of support from Allan Hancock College and the nonprofit EconAlliance.

Tamura said she had heard the same comments over the past four years, as the project went through planning stages.

“Truthfully, nothing has been proposed for 35, 40 years, since Vandenberg Village has been there, so the fact that we have a landowner that now wants to bring something forward on these small parcels is, I think, a benefit to the community,” she said.

The county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the project, although Supervisor Hartmann again raised concerns on the project’s failure to mitigate its environmental impact, especially given the nearby park plans, but acknowledged Supervisor Nelson’s assertion that the county intended to finish the park before the project was built.

Now that it’s been approved by the board, the project will need to submit for zoning permits, building permits and zoning clearances. It will also need to submit detailed construction plans.