2017 Summer Camp Guide

Start Planning This Season’s Array of Fun with Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Kids’ Activities

By ,

“Season of Fun”

Fall turns to winter and winter to spring,

Spring turns to summer, and we’ve got that summer thing.

That thing is the place where kids and teens go,

It’s called Summer Camp, so don’t slow the flow.

Sign ’em up quick, before it’s too late.

Choose from so many — they’re all so great!

Where do you start? Ask the camper, “Hey, what’s cool?”

Performing arts, STEM stuff, swimming in a pool?

Do they like the outdoors, museums, or the sea,

Parks, the stage, a farm by a tree?

Ask about scholarships or a sibling discount:

It’s oh so smart to watch your bank account.

Parents and guardians, don’t go berserk!

Let The Indy guide be there as a helpful perk

To plan this amazing season in the sun,

With no homework, no school, just fun, fun, fun!

Happy camping!

—Terry Ortega

Summer Camp Listings by Type:

Arts

Educational

General

General Outdoor

Special Needs

Spiritual

Sports

S.B. Parks and Recreation

YMCA

All Summer Camp Listings



