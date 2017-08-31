Library’s Paucity of Books

I completely agree with Linda Buzzell’s letter. As a patron for 50 years, I have been surprised and disappointed at the turn that our downtown library has taken. Granted there are interesting programs that presumably are intended to draw in the public, but I have been frustrated by the paucity of books and the perpetual need to reserve books that are not held in the Central Library collection.

Worst of all, following the remodel, this library presents no welcome whatsoever to the incoming patron. Like Linda, I have written comments several times over the past year about this, but I have heard nothing and seen no response. A library that does not immediately indicate where to go for information when you enter is not serving the public. All it would take would be to move the information desk so that it is within sight of the entrance. And what is the use of all that empty space?