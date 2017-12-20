Tips for Shopping Local Amid the Thomas Fire

Support These and Other Locally Owned Businesses During the Holiday Season

Folio Press & Paperie is a hidden treasure at 301 Motor Way (next door to RoCo), one of many owner Marlene Bucy hopes Santa Barbarans will rediscover this December.

With much of Santa Barbara in a high state of Thomas Fire–induced anxiety, Santa Barbara businesses, city officials, and retail leaders are scrambling to do what they can to encourage shoppers to “shop local.” Christmas is just four days away, and December sales can make or break fourth-quarter performance. Even Isla Vista turned into a ghost town when UCSB canceled finals. “And not just students,” said I.V. Food Co-op’s Steve Snyder, “but families and people who work in the area left all at once.” The following in-store specials, pop-ups, and restaurant deals can sweeten the trip. Also see our Gift Guide from earlier this month at independent.com/gift-guide17. Last-Minute Gifts Beads Holiday specials include 20 percent off Blue Lotus jewelry, green and red beads, and all fair-trade scarves. Dancer sweaters from Bali are 30 percent off. 137 E. De la Guerra St. Chaucer’s Books Open normal hours this week, even if the power cuts out, and selling books in the most browsable store in town. Loreto Plaza, 3321 State St. Color Services Memorable photo gifts can be made in a day, from tile prints to photo mugs. Order online at colorservices.com by midnight on December 21, and pick up in-store on December 22 at 4 p.m. Also open Saturday, December 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 230 E. Cota St. By Paul Wellman

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company The Buellton outpost is offering 25 percent off the taproom and restaurant fare to fire evacuees living between Oxnard and Goleta. 45 Industrial Wy., Buellton

Float Luxury Spa Four days are left in “12 Days of Relaxation,” including a $25 gift card for every $150 spent on December 21; free bath salts with a $125 retail purchase on December 22, a free skin-care item with three purchased on December 23, and the offer of your choice on December 24. See floatluxuryspa.com for all offers. 18 E. Canon Perdido St.

Paul Wellman

The Grapeseed Company Botanical beauty products from the byproducts of wine, plus soy candles and products for men, babies, and even dogs! Free gift with purchase. 21 W. Ortega St.; 4193 Carpinteria Ave., Ste. 6, Carpinteria

Holiday on the Lane Even Santa Claus Lane has been hit by the Thomas Fire doldrums, but festive stores are offering specials, a Santa visit (11 a.m.- 4 p.m.), a scavenger hunt for the kids (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), and hot cocoa, cookies, and holiday activities on Saturday, December 23. Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria

Isabella Gourmet Foods One of 15 pop-ups at Ama Sea Beauty, Isabella joins the “Blue Christmas” eco-friendly group of jewelers, parasol makers, and other Santa Barbara artisans in a week of special events and treats. 506 State St.

Isla Vista Food Co-op The member-run cooperative, founded in 1972, is pushing food specials and Thomas Fire relief efforts both in-house and through social media. “We’ve been open every day, and we’re fully stocked,” said the Co-op’s Steve Snyder. “We’re your store — help us help your community.” 6575 Seville Rd., Isla Vista

Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar On Friday, December 22, 5-8 p.m., 10 percent of proceeds from the 535 State Street store will be donated to United Way to help those displaced by fire. Live music and refreshments at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 23, at the 7 East De la Guerra Street store.

Mesa Bookstore Cookies, candy canes, and great deals through Christmas Eve, including D.J. Palladino’s Nothing That Is Ours signed on the spot! 1838 Cliff Dr.

Metro Entertainment Free $20 graphic novel with every $40 purchase. 6 W. Anapamu St.

Miss Behavin’ Boutique The code DECEMBER LOVE gives 20 percent off at shopmissbehavin.com, with free shipping. Free same-day delivery available in Santa Barbara, Goleta, and I.V. through December 23. 6551 Trigo Rd., Ste. 6, Isla Vista

Paul Wellman

Municipal Winemakers The Muni Mega Mall takes place Thursday, December 21, 7-10 p.m., with lots of arts, crafts, towels, chairs, and quite a quantity of food. 22 Anacapa St.

Plum Goods Two-for-one ornaments and half-off holiday candles as well as the standard free gift wrap. Online or over the phone, your package can be wrapped and ready at the curb. “When buying local, the sales tax goes to firefighting services,” reminded proprietor Amy Cooper. 909 and 911 State St., 845-3900, plumgoodsstore.com

Sea Center Free admission through Christmas Eve to kids and parents who need a break. Uniquely fun toys, games, and clothing can be found in the gift shops, too. 211 Stearns Wharf

Eating Out

Black Sheep Restaurant Happy-hour menu offered every night, all night through Saturday, December 23. Bonus-bucks gift certificates available through Sunday, December 31: $40 gets $50, $50 gets $65, $60 gets $75, $80 gets $100, $100 gets $130! 26 E. Ortega St.

The Harbor Restaurant and Longboard’s Grill Upstairs at Longboard’s, the $9.95 Burger & Brew special can be had through Friday, December 22. And the Harbor Restaurant is taking reservations for the popular Christmas Day buffet. 210 Stearns Wharf

Jen Villa