The Breath of Freedom

2017 will our flag still wave liberty?

and his peacock throne.

of the Persian Shah

1946 our family left the land

In front of tight lips.

We reached the shores, reached

on the S.S. Minot Victory ended.

Our three weeks crossing the Atlantic

taking in the air of freedom!

my finger slipped down.

Boston Harbor. In the foggy rain

Was he looking for a knife or gun?

As the inspector searched

Found nothing but a bow violin and resin.

He let us go into our uncles’ arms, Alexan,

Vaghinak, and Vaghoush hugged us.

Welcomed us to this free land, America!