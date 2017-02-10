I Don’t Pay No Stinkin’ …

Trump promised to release his tax returns during the campaign. However, he also said he would not get elected if did release his tax returns. So, which is it? Are the tax returns so bad that the American people would call for an immediate impeachment? Would the tax returns show that he paid no taxes for the past 20 years (He has already stated as much)? Or, would they show his connections to Russia and the Russian mafia? Take your pick; they are probably all true.

But to be fair, the American people just need to see the tax returns to either settle the issue that there is no conflict or that there is. It is very simple. Every other president for the past 40 years has done so. It is Donald Trump’s turn now to prove to the American people that he does not deserve to be called: Lying, Crooked, Sociopath President Trump.

No bullshit, Donald. Just step up to the plate and release your tax returns.