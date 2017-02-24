Turn It Around

The short article “Resistance Works” by Odessa Stork of Carpinteria High School in the February 16, 2017, issue of The Santa Barbara Independent renewed my faith in our country. This young 16-year-old student expressed her outstanding viewpoint of the problems currently raging in our country, as well as possible solutions.

After referencing some of the administration’s most blatant moves against what we know to be true democracy, and acknowledging the efforts of resistance currently being exhibited throughout the country, she ended her article with these important points:

“It is up to every one of us who must do everything we can to resist, and resistance can take many forms. Get word out on social media. Educate those around you. Take to the streets and be part of a peaceful protest. Call your elected officials, your senators, urging them to vote against the new administration’s legislation.

It is young people such as this young woman who will eventually turn things around for the good of our country.