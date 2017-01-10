Kudos to Kids

Yep. That is the Samson house in The Indy’s “Youth Drought Project Teaches Students and Homeowners.” I made the best decision to hire the Youth Drought Project! Brad Smith, the group’s founder, not only expediently filed all the necessary paperwork with the city before and after the project, he also imparted important “job” skills to an incredible group of hard-working kids! (It was 100 degrees when they did my yard. Fortunately, my fabulous neighbors invited the kids to raid their garage frig stocked with cold drinks.)

While some of the kids found their way on time — and even ahead of schedule — to my house by bus, others were dropped off by their parents. Kudos to these kids who are willing to spend Saturdays/Sundays earning a wage by hard, honest work. They are an exemplary example of how the youth of Santa Barbara take pride in their community.

Much appreciation to Brad Smith and his dedicated crew!