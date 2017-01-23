Montecito Union Searches for New Superintendent

Montecito Union School District is currently engaged in a search for a new Superintendent, and the Board unanimously voted to hire the search firm Hazard, Young Attea & Associates (HYA) to assist us in the search for a new superintendent. To this end, we are actively engaged in obtaining community input on the values and skills you believe we should be looking for in a new educational leader for our community’s school. We encourage all interested community members to participate in this process to help ensure our school remains the exceptional treasure we all cherish.

A community meeting is planned to give residents a chance to offer input about the leadership profile of the new superintendent and will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Montecito Union School District, 385 San Ysidro Road, in the school auditorium.

Community members also are encouraged to take part in an online survey in order to gather perceptions of the school district and the importance of various characteristics found in effective superintendents. The survey is under the “Superintendent Search” tab at www.montecitou.org. The window will be open from January 27, 2017 to February 10, 2017.

Thank you in advance for your participation in this very important process.

Gwyn Lurie is president of Montecito Union School.