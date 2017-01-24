Waterline’s Second Phase Opens

When we last checked into The Waterline, the Funk Zone–shared food and drink space was pumping out ales via Lama Dog and great eats from Chef Norbert Schulz at The Nook. Then, a few weeks ago, winemaker Blair Fox and Ventura’s Topa Topa Brewing Company started serving their beverages under the same roof.

And now, the lower Santa Barbara Street development can officially add arts and crafts to its description, as The Guilded Table is up and running with artisans creating and selling their wares amid the flowing drinks. That includes handcrafted jewelry from Jules by the Sea; photography by Meadow Rose Photo Art; candles, ceramics, textiles, and leather goods by Bed Stu; women’s clothing by Blanka; men’s clothing by Ace Rivington; and surfboards by Salt and Steel. “Everyone is getting along great,” said cofounder Kassie Goodman of the full setup. “There is absolutely overlap between the two demographics, and we’ve seen Topa Topa customers migrate to Lama Dog and vice versa. On any given night, each spot tends to enjoy approximately the same head count, so everyone is really happy.”

4∙1∙1

The Waterline’s grand opening bash, featuring music by Bad Leaf and demos by the Guilded Table artisans, is Thursday, January 26, 6-9 p.m., at 116-120 Santa Barbara Street.