Meeting Musings

I wonder if, just maybe, there’s a world where the headlines might read, “Landlords Conspire on Eve of Tenant’s Rights Meeting.” But not, apparently, in Santa Barbara.

In “Landlords Resist Tenant Protections,” we learn that, the night before the City Council meeting, “more than 200 property owners” met at the DoubleTree to strategize. And the meeting was closed to the press. And the director of the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association has not spoken to the press about the meeting. But she does say “her intention was to ‘bring people together’ to develop common solutions.”

So why all the secrecy? What on earth could property owners possibly think everybody doesn’t already know about?