It is true - her heart is as big as her airplane ears. Coqueta is a very nice 6-year-old girl- friendly and gentle. She has a precious little face and a tiny, little body to go with it. Her previous owner said she does great with kids and adults as well as other dogs. From what we have seen, this is so very true. Coqueta likes to crawl into your lap and cuddle. Come in and meet Coqueta and see for yourself!

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG.