Keep ISIS Out

This week, CNN briefly broke away from its constant Trump smear campaign to report the bombing in London by an Islamic extremist terrorist. The open borders crowd says there is no evidence that a terrorist act in the United States has resulted from legal or illegal immigration. That misses the point of having a temporary ban on immigration from ISIS hot spots. The London bomber, Salman Abedi, was a British citizen of Libyan descent who had recently been to Libya. We should learn from the terrorist events in Europe that have resulted from massive immigration from ISIS areas and be grateful to have a president who is working to protect Americans from repeating the mistakes made in Europe.