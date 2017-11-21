After the Fires, Support NorCal with Mi Sueño Cab

There’s no better way to support the wildfire-ravaged North Coast of California than by buying their wine. And when you opt for a bottle of Mi Sueño, you’re also supporting a unique version of the American dream, in which a Mexican immigrant rose from washing dishes to launching his own wine label 20 years ago.

Starting in Napa kitchens at age 15, Rolando Herrera started cutting stone two years later for legendary winemaker Warren Winiarski, who recognized his desire to do something more. He was soon working harvests and then as cellar master for Stag’s Leap, eventually becoming director of winemaking for Paul Hobbs Wines.

He founded Mi Sueño, which means “my dream,” in 1997 and makes this cabernet sauvignon from four vineyards that he farms in Coombsville and Oak Knoll. It’s rich with cassis and caramel flavors, cut by woody clove spices, and held together by polished, structured tannins. It’s $75, but offers the same experience as bottles three times as much.

See misuenowinery.com.