I recently was in Washington, D.C., and had the opportunity to talk to legislators from across the country who all shared concerns about the pervasive culture that allows some to abuse power, trust, laws, and ethics in our statehouses. This issue is not simply an issue in California’s Statehouse but an issue that impacts every statehouse in our country, all professions and industries, and individuals from all backgrounds.

We have each found our own voice and path resisting and fighting against the culture and actions that create this abuse of women. For the past weeks I have worked with our California Legislative Women’s Caucus and our Speaker of the Assembly to identify not only immediate responses but to ensure that the hard work of change is sustained far beyond my time in office. The recent open letter from La Alianza Nacional de Campesinas challenges us to think outside our Statehouse and ensure a future where all women can go to work in places that are safe and rid of sexual harassment.

For the victims, please know you are not alone and we are committed to working together to create the needed change to ensure that women feel empowered in the workplace. We hear you. We see you. We stand with you.

I welcome the recent decisions Speaker Anthony Rendon has taken to address sexual harassment in the Capitol. Our work in the Capitol is just beginning, and our commitment to all women in other work spaces is unwavering.