Awesome Oils

The abstract oil paintings of Vilnaz Hodosy frequently serve as backgrounds for these weekly portraits. Vilnaz was also a renowned watercolorist, and is the mother of Laszlo Hodosy, a longtime Indy advertising sales representative. Though he admits to inheriting none of his mother’s talent, Laz’s interest in photography while a student at City College led him to The Channels, the student-run paper where he became editor in chief. He stayed with newspapering after college but, ever practical, moved to the business side. He joined The Weekly as an advertising rep and then started with this newspaper in 1986, when The Weekly merged with the News & Review to form the Independent. That was 31 years ago to the issue, as our first Independent ever was our Local Heroes edition. Since then, Laz’s constant care has kept nearly a dozen of his advertisers with the paper, a representational success we’re ever grateful for.