Maddalena Chardonnay

The Riboli family is probably best known for its 100-year-old San Antonio Winery in downtown Los Angeles, but it’s had an eye for growth since the 1970s, expanding north and adding brands. Enter Maddalena, named after the family matriarch, and this affordable ($14 MSP) chardonnay from the Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey.

Full flavored, with both citrus and tropical notes and a richness pushed along by 35 percent malolactic fermentation and 30 percent new oak (you’ll guess higher on both), this satisfying mid-week dinner pour pleases with its creamy mouthfeel — it’s got the buttery notes chard could have had before that became a word that meant overkill.

