Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Demetrius Ford's battered 'Bishi Eclipse; he is accused of shoplifting vape pens.

Robbery Suspect Leads Deputies Down the 154

Demetrius Ford was driving a fire-engine red Mitsubishi Eclipse when he passed deputies on highway 246 who were on their way to a call from VIP Tobacco in Solvang for a “suspected” robbery involving a man and a woman. The car matched the description given by the tobacco shop and did not stop when the deputies flashed their rooftop beacons, instead, speeding toward highway 154.

The red car was going so fast the deputies stopped chasing it, Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover reported, out of a concern for public safety. Ford crashed into several cars on the 3500 block of highway 154, rammed a gate at a ranch down the road, and didn’t stop until he hit a tree. He then ran to a truck on the ranch and locked the doors, but deputies took him into custody through a window. The woman was not found with Ford and was apprehended later, said Hoover. The two had apparently taken three vapes, or e-cigarette devices, from the tobacco store.

One crash victim along State Route 154 suffered minor injuries. Ford had moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect being treated after his car struck vehicles, a gate, and a tree.

The Angeleno had a drug-related probation warrant in Los Angeles County, and was booked in absentia on numerous charges. Though the theft was first reported as a robbery, the two were arrested on a lesser charge of shoplifting. Ford was also charged on counts of reckless evading, felony hit and run, vandalism, vehicle theft, possession of tear gas by a prohibited person/felon, and driving on a suspended license, among others.



