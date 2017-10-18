Somerset to Close

Somerset Restaurant, which opened less than a year ago in the former Arts & Letters location on East Anapamu Street, announced today that they are closing their doors on October 23.

Owner Steve Hermann — a Montecito-based architectural designer and hotelier who purchased the property for $2 million in 2015 and then spent “millions” more renovating it — will be remodeling the space and vibe toward a more casual concept.

“While we have had an overwhelming amount of appreciation and support from our guests during this first year, we have found that it was time to move towards a more accessible dining experience for our Santa Barbara community,” said a statement release by GM Hayden Felice.

The all-star staff, including chefs Lauren Herman and Christina Olufson (a married couple who are both alums of AOC and other Suzanne Goin properties) and mixologist George Piperis, will stay on, said Felice. The new restaurant is expected to open two to three weeks after closing.




