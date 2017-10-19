Five People Arrested Following Goleta Beach Stabbing

Five people were arrested on October 17 in connection with last month’s stabbing of a 30-year-old Goleta resident at Goleta Beach, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the incident is believed to be gang-related. Four of the suspects are minors. The adult suspect, 21-year-old Goleta resident Christian Catalan, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of “assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing great bodily injury and gang participation allegations.”

According to the press release, the suspects fled and attempted to hide in the slough area by Highway 217 and near the UCSB campus. The Sheriff’s Office detained six people at the time, but made no arrests.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and transported himself to the hospital following the stabbing.