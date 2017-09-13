Bright and early this morning, I saw the new campaign sign for mayoral candidate Hal Conklin, with its clever slogan: “Hal-Yes.” I wasn’t here during Conklin’s previous turn in local government, nor am I familiar with his present platform, but even I know this approach is going to backfire.

The red color and slightly profane tone, designed to enlist the angry, antigovernment voter we’ve come to know so well lately, are also likely to inspire another slogan that more naturally occurs to the combative mind and forms more easily on the tongue: “Hal-NO.”

Conklin surely doesn’t need my advice, but I’m not sure I’d invest heavily in this particular sign.