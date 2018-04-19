WEATHER »

Contributions and Votes

By

Just since 2016, County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino has taken well over $10,000 in campaign contributions from companies with business before the county. Specifically, three companies are seeking permits to drill more than 750 new oil wells in Cat Canyon.

There are legitimate concerns about the inevitable problems with drilling, and spilling, and the insertion under high pressure of toxic chemicals through the heart of our water basin — the San Antonio Groundwater Basin. Sooner or later this may have grave consequences for the quality of our drinking water. It also poses the threat of serious injury to our agriculture and to jobs.

My point here, however, is to raise the issue of whether our supervisors should be taking large amounts of money from companies that seek their approval for judgments that would result in significant corporate profit.

In addition to Supervisor Lavagnino, I imagine that Supervisor Adam would neatly fall into this same category as he’s been the recipient of five times the amount of contributions from oil and gas companies. If our county ethical codes do not expressly forbid such questionable behavior, shouldn’t these supervisors act responsibly by recusing themselves from decisions that would obviously enrich their patrons?

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lawmakers Move to Impede Offshore Oil Leases

A pair of bills aim to counter the federal government's new push for production.

More Money Available for Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Victims

The United Way is giving to Santa Barbara nonprofits and offering direct cash grants.

Santa Barbara’s Commuter Train Brings Solid Ridership and Timely Service

The first two weeks of service have seen a daily average topping 180 riders.

Animal Care for New Cuyama

County Animal Services will host free and discount pet services on April 22.

Goleta’s Library Is Seeking Volunteers

The location is separating from Santa Barbara's system and needs help changing barcodes.