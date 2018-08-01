I want to express my appreciation for the information in the Angry Poodle regarding the unusual number of ripped up streets in downtown Santa Barbara lately. I’ve been wondering what the heck is going on with all the work along Bath and Micheltorena streets. I’m glad to learn that Edison is continuing their efforts to increase reliability of their grid system. As for the new “mini cell towers”, all I can say is, well, whatever.

As for Nick Welsh’s apprehension about the health effects of electromagnetic radiation, don’t be too concerned. And please don’t sound the public safety alarm. No one is going to be “cooked.” One must be very, very close to the source of any radio frequency radiation to be in danger. RF energy radiated by any transmitting antenna falls off substantially just a very short distance from the antenna. To understand more fully, just search online for “inverse square law and attenuation of EM waves.” Actually, the cell phone you hold in your hand, next to your ear is exposing you to more RF radiation than the cellular antenna mounted up on a tower. Even your phone, though, isn’t anything to worry about really.