Some Democrats are calling for the abolishment of ICE. The public does not agree. According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, only 25 percent of voters support getting rid of ICE.

Why do we need ICE? Because it protects our national security and public safety. This includes removing drug dealers, gang members, criminals, terrorists, child predators, cybercriminals, sex traffickers, and criminal illegal persons. The primary job of ICE is to protect the interior of America.

Criminal arrests by ICE in 2017:

76,000 plus dangerous drug offenses

48,000 plus assault offenses

11,000 plus weapon offenses

5,000 plus sexual assault offenses

2,000 plus kidnapping offenses

1,800 plus homicide offenses

America, it is time to support ICE, as they work hard to protect our country. The Democrats want to abolish ICE, so they can have open borders. Remember, without a border, we do not have a country.