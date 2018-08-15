Lobo is a neutered male Siberian Husky, about 2 1/2 years old, looking for his lifelong loving home. Lobo is social, energetic, smart, and he needs a lot of exercise and someone who truly understands the Husky breed. He loves attention, taking walks and runs, and learning new things. Lobo will be a wonderful companion for that special person or family that can give him a loving home for the rest of his life.

K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Lobo for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Lobo, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 - 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website: K9PALS, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer,non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any localshelter, rescue organization, or humane society.