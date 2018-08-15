WEATHER »
Lobo

Courtesy Photo

Lobo

Lobo

Energetic husky needs a home!

Lobo is a neutered male Siberian Husky, about 2 1/2 years old, looking for his lifelong loving home. Lobo is social, energetic, smart, and he needs a lot of exercise and someone who truly understands the Husky breed. He loves attention, taking walks and runs, and learning new things. Lobo will be a wonderful companion for that special person or family that can give him a loving home for the rest of his life.

K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Lobo for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Lobo, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 - 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website: K9PALS, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer,non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any localshelter, rescue organization, or humane society.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Free Parenting Classe

Parents and kids can learn together at SBCC

Steven Seagal Named Special Envoy by Russia

The former Santa Ynez resident is a Russian citizen.

County Services Transitioning Away from Montecito Disaster Center

Post-1/9 support will still be available at readysbc.org.

Goleta Limits Accessory Dwelling Units to 800 Square Feet

The city followed most of the state's ADU rules, though two large projects swept through before the ...

New Coast Guard Cutter Named After Fallen Officer

Terrell Horne III was murdered near Santa Cruz Island in 2012.