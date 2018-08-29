Disrespect? Let Me Count the Ways

To President Trump’s most ardent supporters who actually believe he really cares about them, this letter is for you. Get real. Not a day goes by he doesn’t put you down and belittle you and yet you believe just the opposite. That’s the con. How naïve can you be? The truth is just below the surface. Look a little deeper and you will see.

For example, when President Trump continually lies to you, assuming you are extremely gullible — that is being disrespectful.

When he constantly blames others for his own mistakes and shortcomings, assuming that you also care little about a president being accountable and taking responsibility — that is being disrespectful.

When he continues to behave badly, assuming that religious or spiritual values are also inconsequential in your mind and heart — that is being disrespectful.

When he fails to study and weigh issues and challenges, assuming that you do not care either about inquiry, education, and learning — that is being disrespectful.

Finally, when he almost daily undermines the democratic principles that have made this nation great, assuming your pledge of allegiance is to him and not your country — that is being disrespectful.

To sum up, the message our president is sending you is this: You are a pushover, irresponsible, unprincipled, ill-informed, and unpatriotic. To be blunt, you may like President Trump, but he definitely does not like you. What he really likes is your adulation and, most importantly, your total surrender. You have been had!