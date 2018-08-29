WEATHER »

Disrespect? Let Me Count the Ways

By

To President Trump’s most ardent supporters who actually believe he really cares about them, this letter is for you. Get real. Not a day goes by he doesn’t put you down and belittle you and yet you believe just the opposite. That’s the con. How naïve can you be? The truth is just below the surface. Look a little deeper and you will see.

For example, when President Trump continually lies to you, assuming you are extremely gullible — that is being disrespectful.

When he constantly blames others for his own mistakes and shortcomings, assuming that you also care little about a president being accountable and taking responsibility — that is being disrespectful.

When he continues to behave badly, assuming that religious or spiritual values are also inconsequential in your mind and heart — that is being disrespectful.

When he fails to study and weigh issues and challenges, assuming that you do not care either about inquiry, education, and learning — that is being disrespectful.

Finally, when he almost daily undermines the democratic principles that have made this nation great, assuming your pledge of allegiance is to him and not your country — that is being disrespectful.

To sum up, the message our president is sending you is this: You are a pushover, irresponsible, unprincipled, ill-informed, and unpatriotic. To be blunt, you may like President Trump, but he definitely does not like you. What he really likes is your adulation and, most importantly, your total surrender. You have been had!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Mother of Former San Marcos High Football Player Files Wrongful Death Suit

Doug MacKenzie suffered brain damage when he played fullback at USC, lawsuit says.

On Crime, Justin Fareed Channels Trump

The Republican challenger is facing Salud Carbajal for the third time.

Fires Trigger Lompoc Homeless Sweeps

Outreach efforts help river squatters to leave voluntarily, for now.

Orchard Supply Hardware Closes Nationwide

Doors open while inventory lasts.

Highway 101 Overnight Closures at Olive Mill Road

From 10pm until 5am tonight, southbound and northbound lanes to the US Highway 101 will be closed ...