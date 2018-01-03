Ride Releases First Album in 21 Years

It’s been a long time since one of the finest U.K. shoegazer bands of the 1990s put out an album — 21 years, in fact. But it’s safe to say that Ride, who were the missing link between the Stone Roses and Oasis (indeed, Ride co-vocalist/guitarist Andy Bell eventually joined Oasis before that band self-imploded), is back. What a joy it is, then, to once again hear Mark Gardener’s richly warm vocals cresting on Ride’s swirling guitar lines in transcendent flashes of satori. Weather Diaries — which particularly shines on the lysergic, Byrds-like “Charm Assault,” Donovan-meets-Popol Vuh-esque “Home Is a Feeling,” and the affectionate ode to our great state, “Cali” — fits nicely with the band’s classic early discs Nowhere and Going Blank Again. Buy the ticket; take the Ride!