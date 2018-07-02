WEATHER »
A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain @ K’Syrah

Chefs Brooke Stockwell and James Owens Hosting July 14 Benefit Dinner

The suicide of Anthony Bourdain ripped a hole through the global chef community, revealing how even the most successful and admired of stars may be wrestling with insurmountable internal demons. In a tribute to his life and a benefit for mental-health organizations, chefs Brooke Stockwell and James Owens of K’Syrah Catering & Events in Solvang are hosting a dinner inspired by his career on Saturday, July 14, 6-9 p.m. For $50, guests will enjoy these chefs’ takes on some of Bourdain’s favorite dishes, including “Animal Style Fries,” a “Bodega Sandwich,” “Cacio e Pepe,” and “KFC,” or Korean fried chicken, a dish that Bourdain reinvented.

But food is almost an afterthought to the reason for the gathering.

“Anthony Bourdain has sculpted my career in a multitude of ways,” said Stockwell, who read Kitchen Confidential when she was 18. “He was like the kitchen god in my head …. Any time I questioned my choice, I’d ask myself, ‘What would Anthony Bourdain do?’” She fell even harder for his television shows. “Parts Unknown touched me in a different light,” she said. “As much as the show was about food, it was almost more so about connecting with the people of these far-off places and learning about their traditions or what’s important to them …. Anthony Bourdain will be missed but never forgotten. I will forever think, ‘WWABD?’”

See independent.com/bourdain for tickets.

More like this story

