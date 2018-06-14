Healthier California

Last month over 100 Central Coast activists traveled overnight by bus to Sacramento to stand in solidarity with immigrant rights groups and to advocate for health care legislation that would bring our state closer to the goal of providing universal coverage for all Californians. We applaud these efforts and proudly support Senate Bill 974, by Senator Ricardo Lara, which makes the progressive promise to expand full-scope Medi-Cal, the state’s insurance program, to low-income adults regardless of immigration status.

Two years ago, SB 75 created the Health4All Kids program. As a result, more than 200,000 children have been given access to health care through Medi-Cal. However, their parents are still excluded. Over half of the nearly three million Californians who do not have health insurance are unable to get coverage through Medi-Cal because of their undocumented status. This legislation alone could reduce the number of uninsured adults by almost one-third, leading to better health outcomes for entire families. The people who would benefit from this policy shift are a vital part of our economy and community: they are our family, our neighbors, our friends, and our co-workers.

We believe health care is a human right and that health has no borders. Now more than ever, we need to remove barriers to health access and build strong, healthy communities. We know that health systems work best when everyone has access to comprehensive and preventive care.

We encourage you to stand up and join us in support of this critical piece of health equity policy.