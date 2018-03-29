Epicurean Santa Barbara Opens Culinary Possibilities

For many Santa Barbarans, our region’s culinary offerings are plenty to keep the taste buds entertained all year long: new restaurants open monthly, menus change seasonally, and there’s enough happening from Bell Street in Los Alamos to Linden Avenue in Carpinteria to satisfy most edible urges. But for those who see the modern food movement as akin to world-class art ​— ​particularly for those who move here from bigger cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where the restaurant scene is the most happening scene ​— ​Santa Barbara still lacks that steady, all-encompassing buzz. Epicurean Santa Barbara seeks to fill the gaps. Launched last November by alumni of the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club ​— ​though now mostly on the shoulders of Amy and Keith Robinson ​— ​Epicurean is a food-and-drink society with a jam-packed calendar of monthly events. Members pay an annual fee to gain access to chef’s-table dinners, intimate tastings with renowned winemakers, and so forth. On the calendar for the next couple of months, for instance, are a wine-soaked evening with Jacob Toft from Paso Robles, a Spanish dinner with Chef Peter Lee at Loquita, a pulled-pork barbecue with Bret Urness of Levo Wines, a hands-on cocktail class at M8RX, a ravioli exploration with pasta guru Michael Glazer, and secrets of Thai cooking with Chef Pierre Tremblay. By Matt Kettmann

“Not everyone has been to a chef’s table before, or had a winemaker pour a glass of wine for you and ask what you think about it,” explained Keith Robinson, who’s been offering a handful of events each month and hopes to maintain and even accelerate that clip. “That’s an amount that allows us to have a quality experience every time,” said Amy Robinson. “Everything we do is special, and it’s all in the details.”

Both Robinsons are Californians ​— ​Keith from San Diego, Amy from Bakersfield ​— ​but they met during grad school in New York City, where they became professional musicians. He makes instrumental sounds that are purchased by producers and composers ​— ​Grandmaster Flash is one client ​— ​while Amy, under her maiden name Baer, scores everything from lion-chasing-antelope sequences for National Geographic episodes to such films as Spotlight and The Hobbit trilogy. “Living in Manhattan, we fell in love with the foodie culture,” said Keith. “We ate our way through New York City.”

They moved to Santa Barbara in 2015 to be close to Amy’s parents. “We realized one day that we had no friends,” said Amy, to which Keith added, “Other than her parents.” So they joined the S.B. Newcomers Club, met lots of like-minded people, and were soon running the food and drink committees. As their time with that club came to the end ​— ​you can only be a Newcomer for two years, although three if you serve on a committee ​— ​they wanted to keep the vibe alive.

