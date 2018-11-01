WEATHER »

Vote Rose Munoz and Ismael Ulloa for School Board

By

Please vote for Rose Munoz and Ismael Ulloa for Santa Barbara School Board because of their honorable and straightforward motivation to help our children do well in school. For years, in various capacities, they have worked to empower and support the families and students in our local schools. Their ability to balance budgets, create effective policy, and ensure sustainability in district facilities rounds out their qualifications. Thank you.

