Please, Not There

The main hub of our company, The French Press & Dune Coffee Roasters, operates from the corner of Anacapa and Cota Street. Our main driver of business has always been our symbiotic relationship with the Santa Barbara Farmers Market; in fact it is because of the market that we signed a long-term lease here instead of moving our major operations to Goleta. We are a business that is committed to downtown Santa Barbara’s long-term health and success, and want to make sure that our taxes are paid here in downtown Santa Barbara.

I am sure the city planners can imagine how stressed and angry it makes me to hear that the city is considering relocating the police station to the parking lot across the street from our store. This move seems to be very ill-thought out, especially in a time where our downtown is in a complete crisis. The Farmers Market is one of the few events that genuinely create foot traffic, which turn into dollars for downtown businesses. The business that we do on Saturday due to the market is what sustains us through the week.

We are certainly not the only business who would be deeply impacted by this move: this is to say nothing for the vibrant and thriving market that would be displaced after over 35 years here. This Saturday market is a destination for tourists and locals and is an intersection for Santa Barbara. I am asking the city to consider how negatively this move would impact the entirety of the downtown community.

Imagine how much of a negative impact this move would have on our downtown neighborhood. There must be a better choice for this much needed new police station — one that doesn’t put such an unnecessary burden on the downtown economy. Please consider this perspective and find an alternative location.