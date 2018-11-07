WEATHER »
Manny

Manny

Friendly, fun-loving pup needs a home!

Are you feeling down and out? Are you looking for a companion who will put a smile on your face and a song in your heart? If so, Manny may be the dog for you! Sweet, friendly, loving, and fun, 3-year-old Manny is the perfect pup to chase the blues away. His joyful energy is contagious—just spend a few minutes bouncing around with his doggie pals and you can’t help but smile!

Interested in learning more?

Come by and visit Manny between 10am and 4:30pm Monday through Saturday! If you can’t come and personally introduce yourself to Duke, go ahead and contact us at 805-964-4777between 10 am and 5 pm Monday - Saturday or email us at erica@sbhumanesociety.org.

To check out more adoptable pets, visit: SBHS

