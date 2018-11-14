Eden Extracts Vape Cartridges

Coming from a mostly dried-cannabis-flower background, I’m always cautious to step too eagerly into the vape world, where suspicions persist about what those mysterious oils are actually putting into your lungs. So while we all wait for that science to come down the pipes as marijuana goes further mainstream, I gauge each device’s value on how harsh it isn’t when inhaling and then how much effect each hit delivers.

The folks at Eden Extracts nailed that combination in their easy-to-use, well-dosed THC delivery system. Their cartridges, or “carts,” as they’re called — of which I tried the Diablo OG and the Blue Dream — offer a smooth toking experience that’s not going to knock you out, unless you want to go that way.

Fired up on Eden Extracts’ Diamond Line battery, which holds a charge for an impressively long time, the OG was the most mellow — one medium hit provided stress relief and overall niceness but not a lot of confusing head change; add one or two more hits to get there. The Blue Dream was a bit more intense — one hit certainly got me stoned, but in a pretty talkative, energetic way. I never really felt the need to venture beyond that.

Neither was at all harsh on the lungs — credit the side vents, I guess — so long as I inhaled slowly and steadily. That’s probably because the R&D-minded company — founded by Shareef El-Sissi, the CFO of the Garden of Eden store in Hayward — tries its hardest to remove as much plant material from its oils as possible. That results in a nearly clear cart fluid rather than the gooey green and gold stuff you find in other vapes. You can also see into the cart, so you know when to reorder.

