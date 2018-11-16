Farmers Market Alternatives

I read the enlightening letter about the much-needed police station potentially replacing our wonderful Farmers Market. We need both for our good health. We don’t have to throw out the beautiful baby with the bathwater.

We have only to look as close as the Santa Barbara News-Press parking lot! It’s quiet and large over the weekends, although the blacktop is rather rustic, not like municipal lots. This is close to the original location and near most if not all of the amenities mentioned.

Rather than beef with the Police Department, I’d rather we ingratiate ourselves with Ms. McCaw and have her agree to a great philanthropic endeavor on her part, that of allowing the once-a-week Farmers Market the space along her beautiful building and that of our City Hall.

People can take their purchases and enjoy a nice lunch at De la Guerra Plaza, clean up after themselves, and go home, making the trip to market an even richer experience.

I’m not sure what step to take next, but I am happy to participate with this win-win solution or find another equally lovely alternative.