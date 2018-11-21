Wonderful History

Wow, I am so happy about this article about the new digitized photographs at Santa Barbara Public Library. I haven’t gone to the website yet to see it all, but a teaser has been posted at our Lompoc Valley Historical Society Facebook. John Woodward had mentioned this was in the works, and now it has come into fruition – how wonderful. Thank you so very much for such a valuable contribution to our county history.
