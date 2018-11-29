Whoever wrote “Dating a Musician? I Recommend Bass Players,” it was friking written fantastic! For some reason, I find ‘80s glam-rock bass guitarists the sexiest! Starting with John Paul Jones, Page and Plant’s bass player, Cinderella’s Eric, and all of Great White’s bass players were so sexy. Now that [Starshine Roshell] wrote that article and it was so good, can you email me back and tell me how to meet one? Specifically Tony Montana of Jack Russell’s Great White, ‘cause I’m in love!