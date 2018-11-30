Refund Available?

I am writing regarding “When Will Sea Rise Swallow Santa Barbara?” specifically, this quote:

“Based on a medium-high risk scenario, the consultants concluded the sea level would rise by 2.5 feet between now and 2060 and by 6.6 feet by the year 2100.”

I am very disappointed that you do not report on the scientific basis for the consulting firm to make such a grossly absurd prediction to City Hall. This strictly qualifies as fear mongering.

Did you know that 2.5 feet is equivalent to 750 millimeters? Probably not. (They measure in mm but scare you in feet.) We are 41 years to 2060. Thus, they are predicting a rise averaging 18.5 mm per year.

Is the prediction even remotely in the realm of possibility? Well, here are the latest NASA satellite observations recorded in millimeters and I beg you to come to your own conclusion using an iota of common sense:

January 1993 to January 2003: 35 millimeters of sea level rise over the 10-year period.

June 2008 to June 2018: 38 millimeters of sea level rise over the 10-year period.

October 2015 to June 2018: 2.7 millimeters of sea level rise in the most recent 31 months of data or 1mm per year!

If sea level will rise at an average rate of 18.5 mm per year for the next 40 years, it better start rising 600 percent faster right now. Otherwise, there is no factual support for making such an alarmist prediction other than to satisfy agendas. I seriously suggest that your City Hall ask for its money back. Unless of course the city got the report they wanted. I know you did.

Editor’s Note: The report can be found at the city’s Vulnerability Assessment page here.