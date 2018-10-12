Lompoc Releases Triage Center Stats

Thirty days after more than a hundred homeless people living in the Santa Ynez Riverbed were evicted from their shelters, the River Park triage center in Lompoc closed on October 10. In total, 69 evictees accessed the triage center, which provided temporary shelter and directed access to mental health and addiction resources Of the 69 who sought help, 33 evictees were able to gain housing, other shelter, substance abuse treatment programs, or reunite with their families. Fourteen people left the triage center on their own, while another 14 were required to leave due to rule violations. According to Public Defender Christine Voss, aside from behavioral violations, many rule violations involved breaking curfews, which was initially set at 10 p.m., then later changed to 7 p.m. Two arrests were made. The people who remained at the triage center when it closed on Wednesday must now find accommodations somewhere else.

Lompoc City Council has since declared a State of Emergency for the riverbed due to the degraded condition. An aggressive clean up will take place after the many encampments were closed down and destroyed. The planned clean-up process is estimated to cost more than $500,000.