WEATHER »

Lompoc Releases Triage Center Stats

By (Contact)

Thirty days after more than a hundred homeless people living in the Santa Ynez Riverbed were evicted from their shelters, the River Park triage center in Lompoc closed on October 10. In total, 69 evictees accessed the triage center, which provided temporary shelter and directed access to mental health and addiction resources Of the 69 who sought help, 33 evictees were able to gain housing, other shelter, substance abuse treatment programs, or reunite with their families. Fourteen people left the triage center on their own, while another 14 were required to leave due to rule violations. According to Public Defender Christine Voss, aside from behavioral violations, many rule violations involved breaking curfews, which was initially set at 10 p.m., then later changed to 7 p.m. Two arrests were made. The people who remained at the triage center when it closed on Wednesday must now find accommodations somewhere else.

Lompoc City Council has since declared a State of Emergency for the riverbed due to the degraded condition. An aggressive clean up will take place after the many encampments were closed down and destroyed. The planned clean-up process is estimated to cost more than $500,000.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Alleged Butterfly Lane Driver Apprehended

The September 4 incident injured a pedestrian near the Biltmore Hotel.

Lompoc Releases Triage Center Stats

Of the more than 100 evicted from the Santa Ynez Riverbed, 69 sought services.

Bus System Offers Downtown and Waterfront Shuttle Day Passes

Unlimited day passes in Santa Barbara are available for $1.

Federal Oil Drilling and Fracking Plan Opposed in Santa Barbara

Proposal targets upward of 122,000 acres countywide.

School District Closes In on Armory Purchase

Board members are schedule to vote on October 23.