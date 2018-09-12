WEATHER »

Presidential Vacancy

The recent funeral of Sen. John McCain seemed like one for a president. That’s because we don’t have one.

In the face of the spineless paralysis of the Republicans in Congress who are afraid to do anything about getting rid of this lawless fake president, one of the best ideas I’ve heard yet is for all five former presidents to combine as an irresistible force to put pressure on the Congressional Republicans to remove Donald Trump from office.

In concert with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s telling Trump that unless he resigns his son will go to jail, these two events might do the trick.

