WEATHER »
Ben Greenberg and Auggie

Paul Wellman

Ben Greenberg and Auggie

Ben Greenberg, Graphic Designer

For Whom Advertising Is an Art Form

Name: Ben Greenberg

Title: Graphic Designer

Describe your job for folks out there. I’m a graphic designer for the advertising production team. I design and touch up the ads you see in the paper, and I get to create new art all the time. It’s absolutely awesome! I’m still pretty new, but I’m learning so much every day.

What’s something about the Independent our readers might not realize? I don’t think the average reader has an idea of just how few people make up the Indy. They may see a 100-page issue that was created in a week and assume we have a huge team, but it really is just a tight group of great people doing what they’re passionate about for the community they love.

What do you do when you’re not busting your hump at the office? When I’m not here or freelancing, I like to listen to and make heavy music and play with my dog, Auggie (also pictured), and, after a rough week, I like to be a lazy couch potato.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Posting Bail for Santa Barbara County’s Undocumented ICE Detainees

How Anahi Mendoza and a Santa Barbara County organization help win bail for residents in ICE detention ...

SBCC President Apologizes for Handling of Harassment Claims

Three dozen faculty members signed a letter condemning the college's inaction.

Latinos Are Being Pushed Out of Santa Barbara in Droves

New census data shows their population has shrunk by 24 percent since 2011.

Priest’s Firing Raises Questions

What's the real reason Father Gavancho was terminated from Our Lady of Sorrows?

1/9 Repeat? ‘Nobody Knows!’

A UCSB geologist says predictions are purely guesswork.