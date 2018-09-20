Ben Greenberg, Graphic Designer

Name: Ben Greenberg

Title: Graphic Designer

Describe your job for folks out there. I’m a graphic designer for the advertising production team. I design and touch up the ads you see in the paper, and I get to create new art all the time. It’s absolutely awesome! I’m still pretty new, but I’m learning so much every day.

What’s something about the Independent our readers might not realize? I don’t think the average reader has an idea of just how few people make up the Indy. They may see a 100-page issue that was created in a week and assume we have a huge team, but it really is just a tight group of great people doing what they’re passionate about for the community they love.

What do you do when you’re not busting your hump at the office? When I’m not here or freelancing, I like to listen to and make heavy music and play with my dog, Auggie (also pictured), and, after a rough week, I like to be a lazy couch potato.