Committee Spotlight:

Statistical Review Committee

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® spotlights a committee each month that dedicates their time and expertise to address the divergent interests of our members and help develop effective policies. For the month of March, the committee spotlight goes to the Statistical Review Committee.

The Statistical Review Committee organizes the annual Real Estate Market Update, sharing accurate statistics compiled from MLS data. The presenters are thoughtfully selected by the committee covering local, commercial and overall real estate market trends. This year’s event was held on February 21 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

Statistical Review Committee members include: Maurie McGuire (Chair), Chris Agnoli, Karen Chackel, Edward Edick, Teri Gauthier, Matt Genovese, Samantha Ireland, Sue Irwin, Dianne Johnson, Francis Paolino, Kalia Rork, Patrice Serrani, Jacqueline Walters, Jim Witmer and Staff Liaison Kasey Gilles.

The Association thanks the committee members for their service and dedication to creating a Real Estate Market Update that educates and prepares our members for their future business transactions.

Thomas C. Schultheis is a Santa Barbara native and a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition to his work on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Thomas holds a Broker’s license and additional designations. Thomas lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two-year old son. He can be reached at 729-2802 or SBRealtorTom@gmail.com.