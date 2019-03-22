New Beginnings is hiring!

New Beginnings Counseling Center is currently hiring a Safe Parking Program Case Manager and a Safe Parking Housing Retention Specialist. Please follow the link after the position description below if you have an interest in applying for either of these opportunities. Please feel free to forward this email on to friends and colleagues you feel may be interested in applying. Do not reply with resumes to this email.

Thank you and have a great day!

Safe Parking Program Case Manager

40 hours per week/full-time, exempt Case Manager position. Program provides overnight safe parking for individuals and families who live in their vehicles; case management and rapid re-housing assistance to help the homeless return to living in traditional and permanent housing; employment preparation and coaching; and street outreach to the more chronically homeless. [to learn more and apply click here]

Housing Retention Specialist, Homeless Services

The Housing Retention Specialist for New Beginnings will engage, assess and assist eligible clients as referred by Coordinated Entry, and our Safe Parking and Supportive Services for Veteran Families programs, by partnering with clients to build skills and access resources and support systems necessary to maintain their housing. The Housing Retention Specialist will meet with clients to provide supportive services and to promote housing retention, community integration, life skills, and improved health and wellness. [to learn more and apply click here]