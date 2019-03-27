CHP Asks Public Help in ‘Unusual Incident’ on SR 23

The California Highway Patrol’s Moorpark office is casting a wide net to ask for the public’s help in what it is calling an “unusual incident.” A red Mazda3 was reported on the shoulder of State Route 23 at about 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Specifically, it was on the bridge that runs over Arroyo Simi as the 23 goes north and becomes State Route 118 heading east through Moorpark. The vehicle is registered to Eddick Telime, a 62-year-old man with a residence listed in Chatsworth.

The car was unoccupied, and its hazard lights were flashing. Drivers are asked to call the Moorpark CHP if anyone saw the occupant or occupants who parked the car there: (805) 553-0800.