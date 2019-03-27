Good Water or Bad?

Although I am a member of the advisory committee of a local groundwater agency, I write here entirely on my own and speak for myself. All of us who wish to have safe drinking water, and water that can be used for our agricultural economy, may want to pay attention to what could happen here soon.

Quoting directly from a long-awaited county report: “In summary, cumulative oil development within Cat Canyon oil field and corresponding oil transport would result in a significant and unavoidable impact associated with an accidental oil, produced water, or other hazardous material spill that could have substantial and long-term effects on … hydrological resources … ”

If you’re content to have the oil companies do what they want for their own profit, fine. If you want to do what you can to help safeguard our water resources, let your county supervisor know where you stand. It’s really up to every one of us.