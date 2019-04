Click to print (Opens in new window)

Where Did You Go?

Russ Spencer, where did you go?

Why did you take that exit?

The sweet presence

Ready warm hugs

I guess you had no idea

how much Love there was/is for you here.

Honest, warm, humble, kind

We need you

that is how you will carry on in my life;

sincerely.