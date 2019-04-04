Not Counted

I am a 69-year-old female. Beginning in January 2019, I’ve been staying at PATH and the Rescue Mission. I have been shocked at the number of homeless, especially women. I think the recent count of homeless was not accurate. I was walking down State Street and saw some of the counters. I was not counted, and other women at the Rescue Mission were not interviewed. They passed by me and others I know as homeless. There are many hidden homeless, and I have only discovered this when women I’ve seen around town show up at the shelter. I think this is a serious problem.