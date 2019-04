Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Athletes of the Week: Josy Uyesaka and Isaac Stone S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Dos Pueblos Outfielder and S.B. High Golfer

Josy Uyesaka, Dos Pueblos softball

The senior outfielder hit a three-run double in a 3-2 victory over Oxnard at the Thousand Oaks Tournament and had a fence-crashing catch in another game.

Isaac Stone, S.B. High golf

The senior broke par at the Santa Barbara Golf Club by shooting 69 to lead the Dons to a 391-430 win over San Marcos. They are 6-0 in the Channel League.