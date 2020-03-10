Athlete Profiles

Athletes of the Week: Stefanie Berberabe and JaQuori McLaughlin

The S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont and UCSB Basketball Stars

Stefanie Berberabe and JaQuori McLaughlin | Credit: Courtesy
By
Tue Mar 10, 2020 | 4:35pm

Stefanie Berberabe, Westmont basketball
The sophomore guard scored a team-high 26 points against The Master’s in the GSAC championship game, as well as 19 points in the semifinals against William Jessup.

JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB basketball
The junior guard’s 17 points and six assists sparked a comeback against Cal Poly, culminating in his winning shot at the buzzer. He had eight assists in a win over Cal State Fullerton.

John Zant

Sports Editor

