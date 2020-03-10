Athletes of the Week: Stefanie Berberabe and JaQuori McLaughlin
The S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont and UCSB Basketball Stars
Stefanie Berberabe, Westmont basketball
The sophomore guard scored a team-high 26 points against The Master’s in the GSAC championship game, as well as 19 points in the semifinals against William Jessup.
JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB basketball
The junior guard’s 17 points and six assists sparked a comeback against Cal Poly, culminating in his winning shot at the buzzer. He had eight assists in a win over Cal State Fullerton.