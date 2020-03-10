Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Stefanie Berberabe and JaQuori McLaughlin The S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont and UCSB Basketball Stars

Stefanie Berberabe, Westmont basketball

The sophomore guard scored a team-high 26 points against The Master’s in the GSAC championship game, as well as 19 points in the semifinals against William Jessup.

JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB basketball

The junior guard’s 17 points and six assists sparked a comeback against Cal Poly, culminating in his winning shot at the buzzer. He had eight assists in a win over Cal State Fullerton.

