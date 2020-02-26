Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Hannah Meyer and Juan Carlos Torres S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors San Marcos Water Polo and Santa Barbara High Soccer Stars

Hannah Meyer, San Marcos water polo

The USC-bound senior’s tough defense and decisive goal carried the Royals to a 5-4 win over Mater Dei in the CIF Division 1 quarterfinals. They went on to finish fourth.

Juan Carlos Torres, S.B. High soccer

The senior striker finished his career with 58 goals, including the game-tying and winning scores in a 3-2 overtime victory over Harvard Westlake in the CIF playoffs.

